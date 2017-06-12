'Operation Vandelay Industries' leads to guilty plea by fake New York architect named Newman

A fake architect named Paul J. Newman has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in New York after an investigation dubbed 'Operation Vandelay Industries' uncovered the man was pretending to be a licensed and registered architect. A fake architect named Paul J. Newman has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in New York after an investigation dubbed "Operation Vandelay Industries" uncovered the man was pretending to be a licensed and registered architect.

