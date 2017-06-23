NYPD: Pair Fatally Shot Inside SUV in East New York
Police believe the pair left a nearby nightclub and got into an SUV parked on Cleveland Street, when two men fired 13 shots into the vehicle. Both the 27-year-old man in the driver's seat and the 23-year-old woman sitting next to him were hit multiple times.
