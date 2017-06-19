NY Speaker pours cold water on movie theater alcohol sales
A plan to permit movie theaters in New York to seek a license to serve alcohol appears to be a flop. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters Monday that he opposes the idea on safety grounds.
