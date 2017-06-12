NOPD arrests reputed art forger wanted in New York
Known art fraudster Vincent Lopreto, who previously served jail time for selling forged prints and paintings by the British artist Damien Hirst, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday afternoon . Known art fraudster Vincent Lopreto, who previously served jail time for selling forged prints and paintings by the British artist Damien Hirst, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday afternoon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|22 min
|Nurse Suzie
|1,439
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|1 hr
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|8 hr
|Carmen W
|1
|Pro gay!!!
|14 hr
|Dave339
|1
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Whiskeyman
|15
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 12
|Jet Fuel
|31
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC