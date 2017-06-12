NOPD arrests reputed art forger wante...

NOPD arrests reputed art forger wanted in New York

Known art fraudster Vincent Lopreto, who previously served jail time for selling forged prints and paintings by the British artist Damien Hirst, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday afternoon . Known art fraudster Vincent Lopreto, who previously served jail time for selling forged prints and paintings by the British artist Damien Hirst, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday afternoon .

