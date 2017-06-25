Nicandri Nature Center seeing steady stream of visitors in first month
Less than a month after fully opening to the public, the The Eugene L. Nicandri Nature Center in Robert Moses State Park is seeing a steady stream of visitors. On Saturday, area graduations might have slowed things down a bit, but the enthusiasm of the naturalists roaming the exhibit space and answering questions was hardly in check.
