[Newsmaker] Trump critics, backers march over climate, Russia

Sharp political passions over President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and his links to Russia brought people onto the streets of cities around the globe on Saturday, mostly to condemn but some to praise him. They came as Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, ended days of confusion to make clear that "President Trump believes the climate is changing" and that man-made pollutants are partly responsible.

