New York's highest court welcomes first openly gay judge

Lauded as a "trailblazer," Justice Paul G. Feinman became the first openly gay judge confirmed to the New York Court of Appeals. Senator Brad Hoylman, one of five openly gay members of New York's State Legislature who urged the governor to appoint an LGBT person to the Court of Appeals, called the confirmation "an important perspective that has been missing on the court."

