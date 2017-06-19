New York's highest court welcomes first openly gay judge
Lauded as a "trailblazer," Justice Paul G. Feinman became the first openly gay judge confirmed to the New York Court of Appeals. Senator Brad Hoylman, one of five openly gay members of New York's State Legislature who urged the governor to appoint an LGBT person to the Court of Appeals, called the confirmation "an important perspective that has been missing on the court."
#1 2 hrs ago
I bet this filthy queer acquits anyone who is LGBT while railroading normal people into the slammer.
#2 2 hrs ago
Homosexuals should never be allowed in any position of power or authority.
There are plenty of jobs for queers like hair stylists or dancers. Leave the judge gig to normal, mentally stable people.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,966
Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Oh Conrade1, why don't you take it to the streets. Oh, that's right, you can't!
#4 1 hr ago
I'd like two smash your face intwo the street!!!
