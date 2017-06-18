New Yorkers saved $21 billion with ge...

New Yorkers saved $21 billion with generic medications last year

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Despite increasing national attention to prescription price sticker-shock, a recent study found that in 2016 alone, New York state saved $21 billion by choosing generic prescription drugs over brand-name supplies. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, nearly 90 percent of prescriptions nationally are filled by generics, while only constituting only 26 percent of all drug spending.

Chicago, IL

