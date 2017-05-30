New Yorkers React to Trump's Withdrawal From the Paris Agreement
After President Trump announced Thursday that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, dozens of protesters showed up in Foley Square in Manhattan to voice their opposition. City Council member Jumaane Williams told a crowd that "this climate change thing is a line in the sand, because you are threatening the entire world."
