New Yorkers hit streets louder than ever to march in Pride Parade
Mayor de Blasio is seen marching among a sea of color at New York City's annual Pride Parade on Sunday. A rainbow of New Yorkers hit the streets with more pride than ever Sunday, celebrating the city's LGBT community with a spirited parade, the first in the new era of President Trump..
