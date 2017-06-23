New Yorkers get up close look at Michelangelo's masterpieces
ROUGH CUT STORY: "Up Close: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel" exhibit opened at Oculus in New York City on Friday . It is the first experiential art exhibit to open at Oculus according to Scott Sanders, creative head of global entertainment at Westfield, a shopping and transportation hub beneath the One World Trade building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,491
|Pro gay!!!
|8 hr
|Dave339
|46
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|14 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|14 hr
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|anon
|62,380
|Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records...
|Fri
|Ms Sassy
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Thu
|Tex-Ankini
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC