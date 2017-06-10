New Yorkers Find a Clever Work-Around to Subway Dog Carrier Laws

We previously talked about how New York created a law requiring all dogs on the subway to be in a carrier -and how clever residents just started carrying extra large bags to get around the law. Over on PetsLady , you can see some truly delightful images of ways people have skirted the law including this pooch in an Ikea bag because I guess the law didn't specify that the dog's legs have to be inside the carrier with it.

