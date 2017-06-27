New Yorkers dial into immigrant stories in phone booths
New Yorkers and tourists in Times Square can take a trip back in time in repurposed phone booths outfitted with oral histories from the city's storied immigrant population. Afghan-American artist Aman Mojadidi and Times Square Arts introduced the interactive art installation "Once Upon a Place," which allows people to listen to the stories of immigrants in New York through the receivers of old pay phones that once were a common sight on city streets.
