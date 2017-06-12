New Yorker sick to death of Red Sox fans running his city
Gordon Edes photographed a guy collecting signatures for somebody in Washington Square Park in Manhattan with a sign reading "Let's stop making Red Sox fans NYC mayor!" Although the current mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, was born in Manhattan, he grew up in Cambridge . And the guy before him, Mike Bloomberg, is a Medford boy.
