New Yorker sick to death of Red Sox fans running his city

Gordon Edes photographed a guy collecting signatures for somebody in Washington Square Park in Manhattan with a sign reading "Let's stop making Red Sox fans NYC mayor!" Although the current mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, was born in Manhattan, he grew up in Cambridge . And the guy before him, Mike Bloomberg, is a Medford boy.

Chicago, IL

