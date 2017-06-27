New York YIMBY co-founder sends out p...

New York YIMBY co-founder sends out plea for funds after being found in contempt of court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

"Can you pay my bills? Can you pay my civil court bills? If you did then maybe we could chill." A week after New York YIMBY co-founder Dan George was declared to be in contempt of court for failing to pay his partner Nikolai Fedak $30,000, George is trying to raise funds from subscribers of his new website, YIMBY News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 39 min Anon 62,386
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Nurse Suzie 1,528
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 7 hr fingers mcgurke 11
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... 21 hr Jerry 12
News A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com... Tue 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Pro gay!!! Jun 24 Dave339 46
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Jun 23 The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC