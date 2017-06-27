New York YIMBY co-founder sends out plea for funds after being found in contempt of court
"Can you pay my bills? Can you pay my civil court bills? If you did then maybe we could chill." A week after New York YIMBY co-founder Dan George was declared to be in contempt of court for failing to pay his partner Nikolai Fedak $30,000, George is trying to raise funds from subscribers of his new website, YIMBY News.
