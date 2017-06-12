New York Times: Who Wants To Live In ...

New York Times: Who Wants To Live In A Society Where We're All Armed For Self-Defense!!?

The New York Times is full of coastal elites who don't understand why the rest of the stupid country won't listen to them. After the attack in Alexandria, lots of left-wing papers were filled with disgusting hot takes aiming to place the blame for the attempted massacre on anyone, anything other than the shooter who was a Trump hating Sanders loving lefty who used to protest against "the rich."

