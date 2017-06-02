New York needs Medicare-for-all legislation
This would provide every resident with access to comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care, primary and preventive care, prescription drugs, behavioral health services, laboratory testing and rehabilitative care as well as dental, vision and hearing coverage. Individuals would no longer have to worry about whether they can afford premiums, deductibles or co-pays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,368
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|10 hr
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Geedy Gus
|62,352
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Zombies go there
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|May 31
|Prince Velveeta
|1
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC