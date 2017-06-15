New York Flood Areas Getting Portable...

New York Flood Areas Getting Portable Dams, $1M in State Aid

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Water-filled portable dams are being deployed and $1 million in state funding will go toward emergency repairs to wastewater treatment systems in two flood-damaged Lake Ontario communities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. A temporary emergency barrier system using water-filled dams instead of sandbags is being deployed in Greece in Monroe County and Sodus Point in Wayne County, the Democrat said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patsy Beachard 10 min Carmen W 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 5 hr lewis 1,435
Pro gay!!! 5 hr Dave339 1
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 7 hr Whiskeyman 15
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC