New York designer pleads guilty in scam tied to ex-U.N. chief's relatives

A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger Malcolm Harris, 53, entered his plea to money laundering and wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in federal court in Manhattan, U.S. prosecutors said.

