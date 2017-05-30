New York couples have the priciest we...

New York couples have the priciest weddings

The start of wedding season holds a special place for many American couples, but for New Yorkers it is special for another reason: Weddings in the New York metro area are the nation's most expensive, according to a survey conducted by XO Group. Five metro-area locations defined in the survey - Manhattan, Long Island, North and Central Jersey, New York's outer boroughs, and Westchester/Hudson Valley - have ranked among the nation's eight priciest places in XO Group's last two years of surveys.

Chicago, IL

