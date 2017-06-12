New York Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of an...
If you are a healthcare worker in New York and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or medical treatments please call us anytime at 866-714-6466" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a healthcare company anywhere in New York State to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about how the federal whistleblower reward program work-for people who have proof of multi-million dollar Medicare overbilling on the part of their employer.
