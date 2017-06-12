New York City to make some minor offe...

New York City to make some minor offenses fines, not crimes

16 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

New York City will release new rules for police on Tuesday curbing the practice of bringing criminal charges against people caught drinking alcohol or urinating in public, among other minor offenses, in a shift championed by civil rights advocates. City officials hope the effort will keep tens of thousands of people out of the city's criminal courts each year, treating the offenses in most cases as civil matters punishable by a fines or community service.

