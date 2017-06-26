New York: Boaters get First Chance to...

New York: Boaters get First Chance to use Lakeview Amphitheater Docks

19 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Despite some controversy with docks at the Lakeview Amphitheater, boats filled all 22 spots for the Zac Brown Band concert. The first show of the summer.

