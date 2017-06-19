New York Bills that Would Crack Down ...

New York Bills that Would Crack Down on Stop-Arm Running Advance

The state Senate has passed multiple bills that would crack down on illegal school bus passing by toughening penalties through increased fines and license suspension, and is considering other similar bills. S1064 , which passed in the Senate on Wednesday and has been referred to the transportation committee, is one of several bills introduced by Sen. John Bonacic that aims to improve student and school bus safety.

