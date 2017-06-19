New York Bills that Would Crack Down on Stop-Arm Running Advance
The state Senate has passed multiple bills that would crack down on illegal school bus passing by toughening penalties through increased fines and license suspension, and is considering other similar bills. S1064 , which passed in the Senate on Wednesday and has been referred to the transportation committee, is one of several bills introduced by Sen. John Bonacic that aims to improve student and school bus safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Squach
|1,476
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|T Vega Red
|62,377
|Pro gay!!!
|8 hr
|David56
|30
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Jun 17
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Jun 16
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Jun 16
|Carmen W
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC