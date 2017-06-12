New York Bass Fishing Season Starts This Weekend
The season for New York's most popular freshwater sportfish runs from the third Saturday in June through the end of November. Bassmaster Magazine listed six New York waters in the top 25 Best Bass Lakes in the Northeast last year.
