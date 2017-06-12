New York Attorney General shuts down ...

New York Attorney General shuts down sham breast cancer survivor charity

On Friday, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement agreement of $350,000 with the organization "Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation". An investigation revealed the charity was pocketing about 92 cents for every dollar donated.

