New York Attorney General shuts down sham breast cancer survivor charity
On Friday, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement agreement of $350,000 with the organization "Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation". An investigation revealed the charity was pocketing about 92 cents for every dollar donated.
