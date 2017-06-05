New York Attorney General Indicts Top de Blasio Ally and Donor On Tax Charges

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the arrest yesterday of Evgeny Freidman, formerly the owner of one of the city's biggest yellow cab fleets-and a top supporter of Mayor Bill de Blasio's successful 2013 campaign-for allegedly failing to remit more than $5 million in surcharges to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Schneiderman, working in concert with the state Department of Taxation, unsealed a five count indictment of Freidman and one of his business partners yesterday.

