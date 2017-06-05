New York Assembly to hold human traff...

New York Assembly to hold human trafficking hearing

13 hrs ago

The New York State Assembly has scheduled a hearing Wednesday to address state efforts to help people who have been illegally transported for forced labor or sexual exploitation. The bills ensure victims of human trafficking would be exempt from submitting DNA evidence for prostitution charges, speed up the process for victims to find adequate housing and require training for employees at casinos to learn how to recognize human trafficking situations.

