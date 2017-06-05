Nation-Now 39 mins ago 8:18 a.m.More than 30 charged with mob crimes, ...

On Wednesday, federal authorities charged 33 people with a wide variety of offenses, including, yes, the theft and trafficking of "a shipment containing approximately 10,000 pounds of chocolate confections," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. More than two dozen were arrested most in the New York City area, though others were held in Nevada and Florida with the remainder still at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.