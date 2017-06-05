Museum wants historic boat saved from watery grave
This image of a painting by Ernie Haas provided by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum shows an artist's rendition of divers hovering over the Revolutionary War gunboat "Spitfire" on the bottom of Vermont's Lake Champlain. The Vermont museum wants to raise the Revolutionary War gunboat where it has rested since shortly after the 1776 Battle of Valcour Island, preserve it and then display it in a yet-to-be built New York museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|35 min
|Jet Fuel
|30
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,392
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Mike
|62,362
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|11 hr
|William Jefferson...
|4
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC