More NY malt barley farmers eligible for crop insurance
Malt barley is a necessary ingredient in beer and spirits, and the lack of crop insurance had hindered expansion of the craft brewing industry in New York. Last year, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer successfully pushed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring malt barley insurance to farmers in four New York counties and argued it should be expanded.
