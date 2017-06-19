More NY malt barley farmers eligible ...

More NY malt barley farmers eligible for crop insurance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Malt barley is a necessary ingredient in beer and spirits, and the lack of crop insurance had hindered expansion of the craft brewing industry in New York. Last year, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer successfully pushed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring malt barley insurance to farmers in four New York counties and argued it should be expanded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Common Sense 1,485
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) 3 hr Appalachia Gigolo 22
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... 4 hr Barry 2
News Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records... 11 hr Ms Sassy 2
Pro gay!!! 11 hr Dave339 44
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 15 hr Tex-Ankini 32
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 18 hr fingers mcgurke 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC