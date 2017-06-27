More New York Malt Barley Farmers Eligible for Crop Insurance
Malt barley is a necessary ingredient in beer and spirits, and the lack of crop insurance had hindered expansion of the craft brewing industry in New York. Last year, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer successfully pushed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring malt barley insurance to farmers in four New York counties and argued it should be expanded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Amelia
|1,525
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|11
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|18 hr
|Jerry
|12
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Zed
|62,385
|A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com...
|Tue
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Pro gay!!!
|Jun 24
|Dave339
|46
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC