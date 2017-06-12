Modern family: More courts allowing 3 parents of 1 child new
Sixteen-year-old Madison's family clustered for a photo in a California courtroom, commemorating the day it finally became official that she has three parents. The adults she calls Mom, Dad and Mama were all there for her birth, after the women decided to have a child together and approached a male friend.
