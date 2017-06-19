Luisa Esposito v. State of New York the Office of Court...

LUISA C. ESPOSITO, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. STATE OF NEW YORK, THE OFFICE OF COURT ADMINISTRATION OF THE UNIFIED COURT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, THOMAS J. CAHILL, in his official capacity, in his individual capacity, FRED DECICCO, NAOMI GOLDSTEIN, in her official capacity, in her individual capacity, ALBERT S. BLINDER, in his official capacity, in his individual capacity, Harvey Gladstein & Partners LLC, f/k/a Gladstein & Isaac, ALLEN H. ISAAC, individually, as a partner of Harvey Gladstein & Partners LLC, f/k/a Gladstein & Isaac, CITY OF NEW YORK, RAYMOND KELLY, ROBERT ARBUISO, in his official and individual capacity, ADAM LAMBOY, in his official and individual capacity, ARTHUR POLLACK, CONRAD POLLACK, individually and as a partner of Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco, LLP, BRIAN J. ISAAC, individually and as a partner of Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco, LLP, POLLACK, POLLACK, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.