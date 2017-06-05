It's getting hot in here: Tim & Faith...

It's getting hot in here: Tim & Faith tease romantic video for "Speak to a Girl"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Five people were shot and killed by a "disgruntled" former employee at a workplace near Orlando, Florida, Monday morning, three years after the suspect was ... -- Neighbors have identified one of the London Bridge attack suspects as a man known by the nickname "ABZ" or "Abs" who was featured in a rece... LINCOLN, NEB., June 5, 2017-Four awardees of USDA Rural Development funds totaling $1,650,500 have been announced: Village of Hubbell received $388,400 from USDA leverage... Lexington Raceway 6/4 NESmith Late Models #1 85 Josh Leonard 92 Delbert Smith 1 Colton Osborn 83d Denton Duncan 6c Cale Osborn 92s Dan Smith 5s Dylan Schmer 55 C... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEWashington 11, Oakland 10AMERICAN LEAGUEToronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4Boston 7, Baltim... -- President Trump on Monday resumed his attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 35 min Jet Fuel 30
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr USA R0CKS 1,392
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Mike 62,362
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... 11 hr William Jefferson... 4
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details Jun 2 thegrouchbrigade 2
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Jun 1 Zombies go there 5
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC