Investigators probe hacked election voter databases

Michael Bloomberg rules New York, Mark Zuckerberg is king in California and Walmart heirs are top in Arkansas AND Texas - but who is the richest person in YOUR state? 'This bill will do you harm!' Obama blasts Republican Senate's Obamacare repeal as he declares it's 'not a health care bill' but a gift to the rich Two Bill Cosby jurors speak out to refute the 10-2 jury split- as some reveal they didn't trust Andrea Constand because she waited a year to report sex abuse allegations Philadelphia '76ers nab Markelle Fultz for first pick in NBA Draft and Los Angeles Lakers take hometown boy Lonzo Ball 2nd despite his loudmouth father EXCLUSIVE - James Comey visits The New York Times as President Trump admits he did NOT record their conversations and questions what else ousted FBI director leaked to the press We want more! Senate's Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid, defunds most abortions ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.