Inslee joins governors of New York, C...

Inslee joins governors of New York, California to form US Climate Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Bracing for Donald Trump's decision on whether to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord environmental groups and states opposed to a withdrawal are publicly ramping up their arguments Now, a little more than a year later, the agreement that had effectively been in the works for almost a decade in one form or another is dead, and with it, much of President Barack Obama's climate-change legacy. It was an easy decision for him to make and it's going to be welcomed by the people who voted for him, as opposed to Democrats, environmental activists and Hollywood celebrities who didn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Stinky 1,368
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details 10 hr thegrouchbrigade 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Geedy Gus 62,352
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Thu Zombies go there 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... May 31 Prince Velveeta 1
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC