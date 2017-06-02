Inslee joins governors of New York, California to form US Climate Alliance
Bracing for Donald Trump's decision on whether to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord environmental groups and states opposed to a withdrawal are publicly ramping up their arguments Now, a little more than a year later, the agreement that had effectively been in the works for almost a decade in one form or another is dead, and with it, much of President Barack Obama's climate-change legacy. It was an easy decision for him to make and it's going to be welcomed by the people who voted for him, as opposed to Democrats, environmental activists and Hollywood celebrities who didn't.
