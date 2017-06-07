Ian Schrager, still cool at age 70, o...

Ian Schrager, still cool at age 70, opens new PUBLIC hotel

It's been 40 years since Ian Schrager opened the legendary disco Studio 54. But if the trendy crowds mobbing opening night for his new PUBLIC hotel are any indication, Schrager, at age 70, is still the coolest kid around. The hotel, on Chrystie Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side, throbbed Tuesday night with champagne-drinking models, waifs covered in tattoos and other beautiful people vamping for photos, draping themselves across long white sofas and riding the mirrored escalator, bathed in glowing red-and-yellow stripes of light.

