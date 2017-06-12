Ian Schrager, still cool at age 70, opens new PUBLIC hotel in New York
In this June 1, 2017 photo, people dine in the Louis space in the lobby of the PUBLIC hotel, in New York. The area is part grocery, part coffee shop, and part luncheonette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Sicko
|16
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Tuthill
|1,454
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|8 hr
|Amy
|4
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Roxy
|62,371
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Fri
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Fri
|Carmen W
|1
|Pro gay!!!
|Thu
|Dave339
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC