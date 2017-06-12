'Human Project' study will ask 10,000 to share life's data
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers early next year for a study so sweeping it's called "The Human Project."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|23 min
|Amelia
|1,467
|Pro gay!!!
|11 hr
|Sliver
|11
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Vic
|62,372
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Sat
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Jun 16
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Jun 16
|Carmen W
|1
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|Jun 15
|Whiskeyman
|15
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC