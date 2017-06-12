'Human Project' study will ask 10,000...

'Human Project' study will ask 10,000 to share life's data

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers early next year for a study so sweeping it's called "The Human Project."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 23 min Amelia 1,467
Pro gay!!! 11 hr Sliver 11
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sun Vic 62,372
U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary Sat Amy 4
News Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo... Jun 16 dock 1 ft under H20 1
Patsy Beachard Jun 16 Carmen W 1
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) Jun 15 Whiskeyman 15
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC