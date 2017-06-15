Hotels Want New Yorkers to Narc on Th...

Hotels Want New Yorkers to Narc on Their Neighbors for Using Airbnb

Hotel chains, unions, and their allies persuaded New York lawmakers last year to pass a bill banning Airbnb and other forms of roomsharing in the state. New Yorkers proceeded to ignore the law.

