Frozen tuna recalled due to hepatitis A contamination

20 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Frozen yellowfin tuna is being recalled due to hepatitis A contamination, and the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating. Restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and California received shipments of potentially contaminated tuna, and have been notified, according to the FDA.

