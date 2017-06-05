Frozen tuna recalled due to hepatitis A contamination
Frozen yellowfin tuna is being recalled due to hepatitis A contamination, and the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating. Restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and California received shipments of potentially contaminated tuna, and have been notified, according to the FDA.
