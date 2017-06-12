For the president's birthday, New Yorkers protest funding cuts
Donald Trump turned 71 Wednesday, and to commemorate the milestone a group of artists gathered at his namesake tower on Fifth Avenue to remind the president that 80% of voters in his hometown voted for Hillary Clinton. "We wish him well, we just wish he wasn't in Washington," said Lucy Sexton, master of ceremonies for the event held at the Trump Tower public garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|24 min
|Whiskeyman
|15
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|1,434
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|amen I say to you
|62,370
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 12
|Jet Fuel
|31
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC