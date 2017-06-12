For the president's birthday, New Yor...

For the president's birthday, New Yorkers protest funding cuts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Business.com

Donald Trump turned 71 Wednesday, and to commemorate the milestone a group of artists gathered at his namesake tower on Fifth Avenue to remind the president that 80% of voters in his hometown voted for Hillary Clinton. "We wish him well, we just wish he wasn't in Washington," said Lucy Sexton, master of ceremonies for the event held at the Trump Tower public garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 24 min Whiskeyman 15
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Nurse Suzie 1,434
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 23 hr amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC