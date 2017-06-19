Footloose New Yorkers go after archai...

Footloose New Yorkers go after archaic ban on dancing

Read more: New York Daily News

Dancing can still be a crime in New York, but there's a growing movement to cut loose - footloose- from the almost 100-year-old law. At an oversight hearing Monday on the city's cabaret law - which bans dancing at the vast majority of bars and restaurants - nightlife lovers complained the rules are archaic and arbitrarily enforced.

