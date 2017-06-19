Footloose New Yorkers go after archaic ban on dancing
Dancing can still be a crime in New York, but there's a growing movement to cut loose - footloose- from the almost 100-year-old law. At an oversight hearing Monday on the city's cabaret law - which bans dancing at the vast majority of bars and restaurants - nightlife lovers complained the rules are archaic and arbitrarily enforced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Stinky
|1,471
|Pro gay!!!
|11 hr
|Dave339
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Truth
|62,375
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Jun 17
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Jun 16
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Jun 16
|Carmen W
|1
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|Jun 15
|Whiskeyman
|15
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC