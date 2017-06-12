FASNY to New Yorkers: Leave the Firew...

FASNY to New Yorkers: Leave the Fireworks to the Pros

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Long Island, NY June 14, 2017 The Fourth of July is rapidly approaching and with it, the time-honored tradition of patriotic firework displays. The Firemen's Association of the State of New York urges New Yorkers not to use fireworks or other similar devices themselves, but instead to leave them to the professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 9 hr truth 14
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 11 hr USA R0CKS 1,430
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 12 hr amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC