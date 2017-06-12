FASNY to New Yorkers: Leave the Fireworks to the Pros
Long Island, NY June 14, 2017 The Fourth of July is rapidly approaching and with it, the time-honored tradition of patriotic firework displays. The Firemen's Association of the State of New York urges New Yorkers not to use fireworks or other similar devices themselves, but instead to leave them to the professionals.
