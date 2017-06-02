Escape the Room Immersive Experience the Path of Beatrice Comes to New York

Immersive Escape Productions and producing partners Michael Counts and Jennifer Worthington are proud to present The Path of Beatrice - an immersive experience that extends their groundbreaking escape room, Paradiso: Chapter 1 out into the real world. Ticket buyers for The Path of Beatrice will embark on a journey comprised of multiple short, location-based episodes that explore the complex backstory of the Virgil Corporation and the mysterious narrative of Paradiso: Chapter 1. Each experience will feature a series of unexpected and suspenseful events and missions that reference David Fincher's early masterpiece "The Game" and the cult classic "The Institute."

