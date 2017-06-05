Employee Contribution Amount Released for New York Paid Family Leave

Seyfarth Synopsis: The New York State Department of Financial Services has set the amount of the maximum weekly employee contribution at 0.126% of an employee's average weekly wage or the statewide average weekly wage, whichever is less. As expected, in a decision dated June 1, 2017, the Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services has set the weekly employee contribution amount and the premium rate for Paid Family Leave at 0.126% of an employee's average weekly wage, or the statewide average weekly wage, whichever is less, for 2018.

