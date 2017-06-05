Employee Contribution Amount Released for New York Paid Family Leave
Seyfarth Synopsis: The New York State Department of Financial Services has set the amount of the maximum weekly employee contribution at 0.126% of an employee's average weekly wage or the statewide average weekly wage, whichever is less. As expected, in a decision dated June 1, 2017, the Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services has set the weekly employee contribution amount and the premium rate for Paid Family Leave at 0.126% of an employee's average weekly wage, or the statewide average weekly wage, whichever is less, for 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,409
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|4 hr
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|20 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Jun 6
|CTK
|62,364
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 6
|No JD For U
|7
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC