DMV approves Lyft and Uber in upstate New York

13 hrs ago

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced their approval for Lyft and Uber to start offering ride sharing services in upstate New York. "New Yorkers have long demanded statewide ride sharing services and I'm pleased that these services will now be available in time for the July 4th weekend," DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan said.

Chicago, IL

