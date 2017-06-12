Death toll from London high-rise fire climbs to 30

Westco Zephyrs Kearney 10, Zephyrs 2...Trent Richter was only able to la... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUECleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5Philadelphia 1, Boston 0AMERICAN LEAGUEMinnesota 6, Seattle 2Chicago White Sox 5, B... -- Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, on Friday praised President Trump as "healer in chief" of the nation in the wake of Wednesday's... Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday: * Cars 3 -- Owen Wilson is back as Lightning McQueen, who is out to prove he's still the to... -- The Entertainment Software Association's E3 gaming expo took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this week.Companies, analysts, media and gaming fans f... -- Popular liquid laundry detergent packets, sometimes referred to as "pods," may pose a "lethal risk" for adults with dementia, who may mistake the highly concentr... Brett Eldredge is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.