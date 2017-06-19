There are on the New York Daily News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' on New Yorkers. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Cuomo said the bill will eliminate coverage for millions of New Yorkers and cost the state billions while damaging the state's health care system. ALBANY - Gov. Cuomo Thursday trashed the U.S. Senate health care bill as an "ultra-conservative assault on New Yorkers and our values" that could hit the state hard.

