Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an '...

Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' on New Yorkers

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' on New Yorkers. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Cuomo said the bill will eliminate coverage for millions of New Yorkers and cost the state billions while damaging the state's health care system. ALBANY - Gov. Cuomo Thursday trashed the U.S. Senate health care bill as an "ultra-conservative assault on New Yorkers and our values" that could hit the state hard.

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#1 Yesterday
it's literally criminal, robbing the poor and disadvantaged and giving it to the wealthy and corporations. robin hood in reverse - but since the same thugs make the rules, they get away with it.

for now

